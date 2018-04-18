Auto sector sales soar by 172pc

Steve Umidha @steveumidha

Kenya’s automotive industry reported a 172 per cent jump in new vehicle sales at 3,130 units in March against 1,150 units dealers sold in the same period last year.

Trucks and pick-ups were the greatest contributors to that growth with a combined 1,960 units sold during the period, according to the latest data by Kenya Motor Industry Association (KMI).

The growth in car sales since the start of the year signals better days ahead for car manufacturers who finished the year lower than anticipated in December, with only 10,722 vehicles sold by the industry last year, compared to 13,535 units sold in 2016, a 26 per cent dip.

Low spending In the wake of last year’s poor performance, which was largely attributed to elections and low spending on new vehicles by companies and governments, this year should bring a boom in the country’s both commercial and light-vehicle sales growth.

“This year we are optimistic things will be different,” said KMI’s chairperson Rita Kavashe (pictured), who also blamed last year’s weakening growth on banking law that capped interest rate at bare minimum.

Vehicle market growth had been dwindling since 2015, on plummeting demand for new vehicles, tight financial market as well as repeat presidential polls which hit spending, with several car companies recording low sales especially in the months leading up to elections.

The industry sold a total of 19,523 units in that year (2015), and the best it has seen thus far. With plans already afoot to review interest rate capping, political noise subdued as well as free flowing of government activities, automakers can only expect rosy ride into the coming months.