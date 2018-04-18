Atwoli calls for quality power supply

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The government has been asked to take action to ensure adequate provision of power and tame firms allegedly seeking to “loot” from Kenya Power.

Central Organisation of Trade Unions Kenya Secretary General Francis Atwoli said persistent spikes in electricity prices threaten the economy. He said interruption, especially of token generation, has been consistent in the last few months and worsening thus slowing down the economy, hurting workers and troubling Kenyans.

“We demand immediate intervention from the government,” Atwoli said yesterday. “We also question who the owners of Vendit Ltd Pay bill number (521200) and Dynamo pay bill number (800904) are,” he added.

Atwoli claimed that these companies have been set up to milk poor Kenyans who are buying electricity tokens as they charge a premium for each transaction, leading to extra costs for Kenyans. “What is the logic of buying token for Sh100 and you are charged Sh22?” Atwoli posed.