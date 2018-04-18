Kanu regime responsible for Ken’s stroke

Paul Muite

I have known Kenneth Matiba for many years. At the beginning, as a client in mid-70s when I represented him in a libel suit arising from Kenya Football Federation (now FKF) elections and later both as a friend and a client.

Following the infamous 1988 Mlolongo elections, I teamed up with Bill Deverell as his lawyer in an election petition filed against him When he resigned from the Cabinet following rigging of party elections which followed the presidential and parliamentary elections of 1988, I drafted his resignation letter.

And when I was elected Law Society of Kenya chairman in 1990, Matiba and I worked closely together with others in what came to be dubbed “second” liberation. I accompanied him to Nyayo House to deliver the request for a permit from the then Nairobi Provincial Commissioner to hold the Saba Saba rally at Kamukunji, Nairobi.

He had accepted my legal advice that constitutional freedom of assembly was separate and distinct from freedom of association so that the restriction of the latter by reason of the provisions of Section 2A, which made Kenya one-party State, was not a bar to the freedom of assembly.

When Matiba was arrested and detained in the run up to Saba Saba (7th July, 1990) I saw him in detention a number of times in my capacity a his lawyer. I saw him at Naivasha Maximum Prison, Shimo la Tewa Prison, Kilifi and several times at the then Nairobi Area Police headquarters.

The other person who visited him from time to time was the late Dr Jim Nesbitt, who was Matiba’s physician even prior to his detention. I remember as clearly the conversation I had with Nesbitt one morning in my office around October 1990 after he had been to see Matiba the previous evening.

That morning, I found Dr Nesbitt waiting for me in my secretary’s office. Nesbitt’s office was on the third floor of Electricity House while mine was on the sixth floor, the same building.

He looked worried, concerned. He told me: “Paul, I never discuss my patients with my wife Mary, but last night, I couldn’t but discuss your client’s condition with my wife.” He then explained to me that before detention, Matiba had a mild case of hypertension which was under control because he exercised regularly and took medication.

Dr Nesbitt told me that from the first time he had been allowed to see Matiba in detention, end of July or early August, 1990, he had sought to hand him over drugs to control the hypertension. He, however, had been prevented by the security agents and the government doctor, a Dr Mwongera.

Nesbitt was on each occasion informed that the government was responsible for providing any necessary drugs to Matiba. He told me how, on several occasions, he had tried to reason with the government doctor to see the packet of drugs which he sought to pass on to Matiba was not opened if the fear was about any untoward drugs being handed over, but to no avail.

Yet, the government never made drugs available to the Matiba. His condition rapidly deteriorated and Nesbitt asked me to do whatever I could to save the situation. The doctor’s last words stuck in my brain: “If nothing is done, at best, Matiba is going to suffer a stroke, at worst, he is going to die.”

I sent a fax to Amnesty International pleading for their intervention. Less than two months after my conversation with Nesbitt, the Matiba suffered a stroke in the middle of the night in solitary confinement at Kamiti. When “eventually” he was admitted to Nairobi Hospital, I was able to get from him relevant details.

Matiba realised that he had suffered a stroke as soon as it happened. He knocked loudly on his cell door and requested two guards who went into his cell to each hold him under the armpit and to walk him round the cell the reminder of the night.

This was to keep blood circulating. In the morning when the government doctor came, he prescribed pain killers. A couple of days then passed with arguments as to where he was to be admitted.

Forces Memorial Hospital which was the government’s preferred choice made it clear that even their stroke patients are transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital.

They did not have equipment and expertise. There was further delay because then President Moi had the last word on the matter.

I have no doubts that Matiba’s stroke was deliberately induced by the government by denying him drugs to contain his hypertension and refusal to have Dr Nesbitt deliver his drugs in the cell. To me, therefore, the government was responsible for Matiba’s situation and its consequences. Writer is a Senior Counsel