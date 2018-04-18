Matiba: Self-made man whose valour must inspire all

Dr Muiru Ngugi

We all agree that a man died. A political hero; a mountaineer; a sportsman; a businessman and a family man. A role model for many Kenyans. Kenneth Matiba.

My almost apolitical wife made a sort of surprising confession yesterday. She told me that on the day Matiba returned to the country after his hospitalisation in London, she and her friend went to Uhuru Park, Nairobi, where he was addressing his supporters.

You can imagine two young girls of those days summoning enough courage to attend a political rally, which could have turned raucous or even violent.

His honesty, homy authenticity and fatherly mien blended to produce an unmistakable gravitas in the man. Everyone, including those in the then ruling party Kanu, was convinced Matiba could have led the country ably, perhaps with the Midas touch so visible in his business ventures.

His distractors worked hard to frustrate this dream from becoming a reality. Matiba was a self-made man, albeit one who had benefitted from opportunities presented by exigencies of retreating colonialism at a very early age.

He was a bit like JM Kariuki, the man from whom the simplicity of village life never quite left, sitting awkwardly amongst the aristocracy, fondling with the strange cutlery, unsure why a simple matter of eating had to be implemented with so many tools.

He was confronted with a stark choice—eat or be eaten. In the end, it didn’t matter. He ate, and was then eaten. But he wasn’t one to go down without a fight. There are many heroes of the Second Liberation. Some gave their courage, rhetoric, time, strategies, health and lives.

Matiba gave most of these and then some. He gave his financial resources to be used as fodder for advancing ambitions of mostly thankless political reptiles. Ruthlessly crashed Initially, he was single-handedly financing Ford, then Ford Asili.

Perhaps this explains why his business empire was ruthlessly crashed, almost sending him back to his inauspicious beginnings, by those keen on turning off the financial sluice gates supplying the opposition.

He lived the true meaning codified in the Kikuyu proverb Ikuagira mukuyuini ciana ihone,” which is used to explain the moral imperative of selflessness.

During serious drought, a mother warthog will selflessly head-butt a fig tree in order to fell some of the fruits for her offspring to eat. She might die in the process, but because of this selfless act, her offspring will live.

A mzee who was in Ford Kenya recently narrated to me how Matiba, in the early 90s, paid all expenses for an entire delegation of about 30 people to London, then to Washington, DC, to meet various representatives of civil society as well as those of the UK and US governments in order to convince them to lend support to the Opposition’s cause.

The “birth” of the The People newspaper, now People Daily, should be seen in this context. It was one of the many ways in which Matiba selflessly used his personal resources to advance a public cause.

Then, the newspaper ranked highly in the pantheon of opposition media when it was started in the early 1990s. I know this for a fact because I used to write for the newspaper under a nom de plume, which, I can now reveal, was Wycliffe Omukhobole.

Big names I used to interact with fearless journalism hacks of the day, including Kiruri Kamau, Kamau Ngotho, Mwenda Njoka, Mukalo Kwayera, John Kamau, David Makali and had a few meetings with senior Mugo Theuri, whom we revered as he had just graduated from political detention.

While some of these folks had worked in the media before, others cut their teeth in that newspaper and rose to become big names in the local press. Some are still in the newsroom soaring high.

Matiba’s contribution to the growth, diversity, de-coupling and expansion of the Kenyan media is, therefore, one aspect of his life that is, unfortunately, going unremarked. He had plans of starting a radio and a TV station, and, knowing him, he would have done it but Kanu regime would hear none of that.

Of course, he wasn’t a saint. None of us are. But we can be great, even with all our human frailties. It is with this recognition that I say, without reservations, that a man died. Writer is senior journalism lecturer, University of Nairobi