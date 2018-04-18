Nyanza needs to reinvent itself after handshake

Anderson Ojwang’

After the fallout of President Jomo Kenyatta and Vice President Oginga Odinga shortly after independence, Nyanza suffered the consequences of the bitter political rivalry.

And for close to five decades, Nyanza regioon, more specifically the Luo, has earned itself rebellious and troublesome tag—that has seen it largely kept on the periphery of the national cake sharing table by successive governments.

The consequence of that potent mix of protest and exclusionist politics has had a lot of negative socio-economic and political ramifications on the region and the community.

The once vibrant economy suffered because of either deliberate or coincidental death of industries and limited government projects to tap the rich agricultural and other natural resources for the benefit of residents.

For instance, the death of the cotton farming can be linked to collapse of Kisumu Cotton Mills (Kicomi) in Kisumu. Its impact still lingers and will for many decades because efforts to revive cotton farming have always come a cropper.

That is also the case with sugarcane farming with the community shouldering the dying milling firms, heaving under the weight of debts because of inefficiency, corruption and strangulation by sugar imports cartels.

Cane farmers have not been as lucky as their coffee and tea colleagues from other regions whose debts have been written off by the government. But they stoically carry the cross of their defiant politics and stay the course en route to a vague political ‘Canaan’.

Although Kenya Breweries is making a return to the lakeside city of Kisumu, its closure cost jobs, killed sorghum farming and strangled other services to the detriment of the region’s economy.

In a nutshell, the systematic death of industries and other State enterprises in the region had a direct link to collapse of the once thriving East Africa trade on Lake Victoria and vibrant lake transport.

Passenger steamships and commercial ones were grounded, signaling the economic hibernation of the region. There was a glimmer of hope during the short-lived Kanu-NDP merger and the Grand Coalition government when Nyanza region benefited from some projects.

This was mainly because the political leadership opted to work with the government and this subsequently lifted the unofficial economic caveat placed on the region. Similarly, professionals from the region were appointed to more influential positions in government.

The cost of protest politics has earned Nyanza a near permanent slot in the opposition, with costly consequences: economic stagnation and deaths, especially killings during streets protests.

Locally, the region is grappling with issues of internal democracy with those who try to challenge the Odinga family’s political domination suffering the wrath of the electorate that is fiercely loyal to the family whose leading lights have been Odinga and, after his death in 1994, his son Raila Odinga.

Those who have gone against the community’s political tide have been branded sell-outs. The region’s “locked politics” has, to a certain degree, discouraged investors who are wary of constant protests. The political climate has also seen the community reject or fail to own government projects.

This is why the recent handshake between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta has become a subject of passionate debate in the region, with many seeing it as the end of stigmatisation and marginalisation of the Luo community.

Prospects that government projects will be undertaken are high, with investors positioning themselves to invest in the region. Similarly, politicians once viewed as outcasts have been given a lifeline and can now pursue their political and economic ambitions without fear of retribution.

It is an opportunity for the region to re-evaluate its political stand and change tack to reap the benefits of the new political climate for the socio-economic good. But even then, the local leadership needs to come up with strategic economic blueprints to tap the region’s potential.

The region must also embrace divergent views to ensure more vibrant democracy which they have been demanding at the national level. This, perhaps, will mark the rebirth of Nyanza as one of the leading economies in the country.

Raila has done his part by ending decades of resistance. Now it is incumbent upon the community to reshape its thinking to economic unity and do away with some “pull him/her down” mentality that at times rears its ugly head in the region.

Raila’s dream of leaving his supporters, and more specifically community, in the government can only be realised through the handshake and that is why it must be accorded the support it deserves. —The writer is a media consultant —[email protected]