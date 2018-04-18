State appeals after court frees KDF deserters

The State has moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the acquittal of 25 ex-soldiers for the offence of desertion of duties by the High Court.

Through principal prosecuting counsel Yamina Jamii, the state argues that Justice Martin Muya erred in law by delivering a consolidated judgment, which occasioned an incurable miscarriage of justice, since the ex-soldiers were tried on an individual capacity.

The ex-soldiers had been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Martial court for desertion. They were charged for the alleged offence of absence without leave, for absenting themselves for over 90 days at a time the country had gone to war in Somalia.

However, High Court judge Justice Muya, in his judgment, said the charges against the former soldiers were defective and that the sentence against them was excessive. The court is set to hear the appeal today.§