Yattani trashes NSSF project

The controversial Hazina Towers building project is a white elephant meant to defraud pensioners of their money, a Cabinet secretary has said. Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani yesterday told a parliamentary committee that the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) project is not viable.

“It defeats logic to build a 36-storey building at the heart of the city, congested as it is and surrounded by narrow roads. The planners had own ideas,” Yattani told the Public Investment Committee (PIC) of the National Assembly.

Yattani, however, defended the current board of trustees and the management saying that they are innocent because the project was initiated by former officials.

A member of the board, Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli who was first to raise a red flag about the project, also exonerated the board of wrongdoing. Asked why the Managing Trustee Anthony Omerikwa has been in the position in acting capacity for two years, Atwoli said interested parties had blocked the appointment of a substantive CEO.

Committee chairman Abdulswamad Nassir directed the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to appear before the committee to explain why they had not acted on recommendations by the committee in the last Parliament.

Nassir also said PIC will summon former board members and managing trustees who were in office when the project was mooted. The CS had urged the committee to summon the two agencies to explain what steps they had taken on the advice given by his ministry on the project.

Yattani said he had asked the Attorney General to give an advisory on whether the contractor should be paid money he is claiming in damages. NSSF says it will not pay the Sh1.89 billion estimated contractual claim presented by its contractor, China Jiangxi International, in respect to the construction of the building.

Yesterday Finance Secretary Mutua Kilaka told the committee that the consultants from the Department of Public Works had scaled down to the project’s cost to Sh870 million. Omerikwa said the Fund has not paid any claims to the contractor and has sought the services of the Department of Public Works for review, verification and guidance on the claims.

The contractor is claiming the payment following the stoppage of the construction of the project’s expansion works following a dispute with the then NSSF anchor tenant Nakumatt Holdings.

At the time Nakumatt took tenancy of the building in 2003, its lease with the Fund was that the building was incomplete but ready for partial occupancy and the building would be finalised in future.

Auditor General Edward Ouko had queried the construction of the building as well as the relations with Nakumatt, which according to him stood in the way of the Fund completing the building.

Ouko had advised that the Fund take legal action against the tenant (Nakumatt Holdings) to secure completion of the building to safeguard members’ contributions.

The pension scheme had received approvals to increase the number of floors from two to 36 in 2010 and awarded a Sh6.7 billion contract to complete the building. NSSF has since scaled down the project to 15 floors from the initial 36.