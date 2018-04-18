Petition seeks to block sale of game meat

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Conservationists have poked holes into some sections of Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, saying some sections legalises bush meat and, by extension, create loopholes for sport hunting.

The Act legalises the killing of excess wild animals (culling) and harvesting of wild game for a range of products (cropping). But a conservation lobby—Kenyans United Against Poaching (Kuapo)—has vowed to oppose actions that pose danger to wildlife.

“Besides the overriding moral and ethical questions that this approach raises, we firmly believe that consumptive utilisation of wildlife does not benefit conservation or communities, but are only harmful to the survival of both,” the group said in a statement.

Consequently, Kuapo has started an online petition seeking Kenyans signatures to pressurise the Tourism and Wildlife ministry to shelve the move to reintroduce culling for the sale of game meat in restaurants and hotels.

Last month, the ministry announced the decision to form a task force to “evaluate options of consumptive utilisation of wildlife (game farming and game ranching) in community and private lands.

The move is aimed at boosting tourism after a 14-year ban of sale of game meat except ostriches and crocodiles. Killing of wildlife for sport was introduced in Kenya in 1910, but was banned in 1977 when the number of some species dwindled. Kuapo believes the ministry’s recent approach is not sustainable.

“History has shown that it generally results in the over-exploitation and decimation of the species involved,” said the group.

Another group, Ulinzi Africa Foundation, says the provisions open a window for poachers to carry out their illicit trade under the guise of cropping and culling.