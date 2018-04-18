Matiang’i tells police units to end rivalry

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i has called for synergy amongst security sector players as he urged the civil society to also enlighten members of the public on legal ways of exercising their rights.

The CS said the different stakeholders should not be suspicious of each other or project competing interest but should instead collaborate since their objective is to keep the country safe.

“Let us develop a culture of talking to one another. We are all stakeholders in the security sector and have one objective of keeping the country safe,” he said. Innaugural meet Matiang’i spoke during the official opening of the inaugural Annual National Policing Conference dubbed, “Harnessing synergy, accountability and effectiveness in today’s dynamic policing” at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete, Nairobi.

The CS’s statement comes in the wake of reports of fierce rivalry within the police service units. There have been claims that members of the formations, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Regular and Administration Police, Traffic, Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) and the General Service Unit (GSU) have bad blood.

But the bad blood is particularly exhibited among DCI, APs and Regular Police on operational matters where they are said to be competing instead of complementing one another.

The security agencies have also been accused of not working closely with members of the civil society on human rights issues, with the latter accusing the former of exacerbating extrajudicial killings.

The conference brought together officials from the national government administration, the National Police Service, Judiciary, the civil society and line agencies; the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.