Fault-line causes anxiety in Naivasha

Fear and anxiety has gripped tens of families in Moi Ndabi area of Naivasha after yet another fault-line developed in the area cutting off roads and “swallowing” various farms.

The government has called on families near the 2km-long fault-line to move to safer grounds as heavy rains continued to pound the area. The rift, which was first noticed on Sunday, is similar to another that emerged on a section of the Mai Mahiu-Narok line two months ago.

According to area MCA Kamanu Gathariki, the fault-line had affected homes and farms between Kipkonyo Primary School and Tangi Tatu village. He said the problem started over the weekend following heavy rains adding that some areas are now inaccessible due to the fault-line.

“The fault-line is literally swallowing up farms and roads and several houses could go the same way if the rains continue,” he said. Naivasha assistant sub-county commissioner John Opondo said affected families had started to move out.

“There is a fault-line that is currently developing in Moi Ndabi area and we are working with the county government to assist the affected families,” he said.