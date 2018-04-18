Ruto, Raila condole with Matiba family

Benard Gitau @benagitau

Deputy President William Ruto has said the government will uphold and honour all the ideals that multi-party crusaders including Kenneth Matiba fought for.

He said their personal sacrifices for a democratic country have inspired Kenyans and will not be in vain. Speaking at Matiba’s Red Hill home in Kiambu county where he had gone to condole with the family yesterday, the DP praised the late Second Liberation icon for standing tall for what is right for the country.

“Mzee Matiba stood tall for what is right in this country. Those of us enjoying their struggle will work hard to ensure it’s not in vain,” he said, adding: “We will not allow what you fought for to be eroded. We will consolidate our politics and forge the unity of purpose”.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who was one of the crusaders for multi-party democracy, urged the government to compensate Matiba’s family as an appreciation for the role he played in achieving the democratic space the country was enjoying.

“What the Government should do is proper compensation for all the suffering the late Matiba underwent on behalf of the people of Kenya,” said Raila.

The visit comes barely a day after the government announced that it has taken over funeral plans for the fallen multi-party crusader.

The Cabinet Secretaries included Amina Mohamed (Education), Keriako Tobiko (Environment), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture), Charles Keter (Energy), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Rachel Omamo (Defence), Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), Ukur Yatani (Labour), James Macharia (Transport), Mohammed Rashid (Sports), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and Margaret Kobia (Public Service).

Others are Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and Attorney General Paul Kariuki.

Last evening, government spokesman Eric Kiraithe said the burial committee had agreed to hold two public funeral services for the late Matiba on April 25 at All Saints’ Cathedral, followed by another one on April 26 at Ihura stadium in Murang’a.

This Sunday, there will be a church service for family and friends at the late Matiba’s home in Riara ridge, Limuru between 2pm and 4pm. In Parliament, Speaker Justin Muturi led MPs in mourning the death of Matiba.

Majority Leader Aden Duale celebrated Matiba saying that the country can only recognise him if it compensates him for the atrocities he faced as directed by the court.