Joy of raising runway-savvy grandchildren

Raising her grandchildren has been a rewarding journey for Caroline Nyokabi. Apart from winning Little Mr Kenya title last year, Elvis Mungai, 10, was crowned Junior Mr Asia Pacific and Prince of Africa. His sister Queen Wambui’s gown, was the best during Little Miss Kenya pageant

Caroline Nyokabi never knew her grandchildren were talented. She had been raising Elvis Mungai (10 years) and Queen Wambui (four years) since they were young. However, in 2015 while attending a parent’s meeting at their school, she stumbled upon a gem, which she vowed ever to preserve.

As the pupils trooped on and off stage to entertain their visiting parents and guardians, she could not believe her eyes as her grandson wowed the audience with his acting skills and a confidence to boot.

Filled with pride and overwhelmed by the joy of discovering how talented Elvis was, Caroline sat through the many songs and poems presented by the pupils thinking and strategising how to ensure this talent was never left to go to waste.

“His was acting the role of a doctor, and for a seven-year-old then, he aced his part. I was so impressed, I couldn’t believe it. He hadn’t told me he was in acting group.

I vowed that the talent won’t go unnoticed. I enrolled him at Africa Film and TV Talent Resource Centre (AFTTREC) for more training. While there, he also came out as the best model, a thing I never expected from him,” she says.

Upon seeing her brother doing what he loves best, Queen also showed interest in joining the classes. Currently, they are both models who have been doing well for themselves locally and internationally. Elvis was the Little Mr Kenya 2017 and he represented Kenya in Thailand.

He was crowned Junior Mr Asia Pacific and Prince of Africa and won different trophies last year. For Queen, she is not so interested in modelling, but her interest in fashion has been tremendous. Her gown was the best during Little Miss Kenya pageant last year.

Nyokabi is happy for her grandchildren’s achievement so far. So, how do they balance school work and their modelling/fashion interests? Nyokabi says she ensures the children concentrate on school work during weekdays.

On weekends and holidays, that is when they participate in different competitions and trainings. “I am so happy seeing my grandchildren talents are bearing fruit. I never thought they would reach that level. I would like to advise parents whose children have talents not to deny them the opportunity, but nurture them and enrol them for classes,” she says.

And how has parenting her grandchildren been for her? Nyokabi says that even if grandparents are often influential in the lives of grandchildren — whether they provide occasional care, live close by or far away, when they assume the role of parents for their grandchildren so many things change.

“I have lived with these children since they were young and I have learnt that becoming a parent to grandchildren means taking on a new role in life. Because of this, I had to adjust my attitude and accept the responsibility that comes with parenting afresh,” she says.

Nyokabi assumed this parenting role to help her daughter who was newly wedded and working. But few years later, she has become a mother to these children. This is after her daughter lost her job and her marriage failed. “The journey has been good, but not so smooth because of the ups and downs.

The children need education, food clothing and more. I am the one who is expected to take care of all this single-handedly,” she says. However, she isn’t complaining.

“Raising second-generation brings many rewards, including fulfilment of giving your grandchildren a sense of security, developing deeper relationship and keeping the family together,” she adds.