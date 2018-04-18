Ifikiewazazi: Where did we go wrong?

Last week, Kenyan parents woke up to reality after raunchy photos of teens surfaced on social media. But Before #ifikiewazazi debate dies a slow death as people move on to other emerging issues, we find out how we got here in the first place

Evelyn Makena @evemake_g

Since last week, social media have been awash with photos and videos of semi-naked youngsters under the hashtag #ifikiewazazi in a move to shame them with the hope that the images would reach the parents.

Most likely, the images that have dominated public debate with the teenagers squarely apportioned the blame would soon be water under the bridge as other emerging issues dominate public discussions.

However, the immediate concern for most that have watched the events unfold is to understand how we got here in the first place. Charles Mutinda, who counsels teenagers, says that the move is a call for attention by children and calls for deep introspection by different people in the society.

“Our children are in trouble, we need to fix this and we cannot afford to ignore them anymore,” he says. Mutinda is of the opinion that this age group is often misunderstood. Teenage years are a turbulent phase. No one seems to understand you.

There is a constant flow of unsolicited advice even from the most unexpected quarters. Everyone has an opinion of what you should do and not do.

There is increased self-awareness, which can be a bit exhausting because no one is there when you stumble onto new discoveries to help you make sense of it.

One battles perpetual self-doubt and constantly struggles with anxiety. “As a parent, you may consider yourself lucky that your child’s photos didn’t show up in the media. But you will be surprised to find out the truth. Some are wise enough to do it under your nose and you don’t even have an idea, “he says.

According to Arthur Muriuki, a psychologist, the role of imparting morals to children has been relegated to third parties such as teachers and housegirls as parents are engrossed in their careers. An elusive work life balance for working parents has weakened the bond between parents and children.

“Adoption of authoritarian model of parenting where it is either your way or the highway can also be detrimental to children,” he adds. Teenagers determined to rebel will do so behind your back.

It’s precisely the reason some parents are finding it difficult believing that their children could be involved in such behaviour. Widespread adoption of technology has significantly changed parenting.

What teenagers have missed at home in terms of role models, they are compensating with technology. “These kids are searching for someone they can look up to. There are so many things that can easily distract them on social media,” says Arthur. There is also the lure of easy money.

Some of the teenagers involved in such photo shoots admit that it’s a stepping stone to economic opportunities. Display of nudity on social media is seen as a way of making themselves visible to model scouts who may want to feature them in music videos or movies.

The problem with this is that posting such content may only serve a present goal, but have far-reaching consequences in future. “The Internet never forgets. These images come back to haunt you in future. When you are looking for a job or want to get in a serious relationship,” says Arthur.

Teenagers, therefore, ought to be educated on the consequences of what they do today. “Today, more than any other time in the past, teenagers are bombarded with so much information through media channels. The media has been blamed for glorifying sex and nudity.

This is what the teenagers end up aping and are then blamed for it,” says Arthur. While resorting to blame game looks like the easier way out, the onus of shaping morals in the society lies with everybody, the parents by making time for children, the media by relaying information that is not misleading, the government by taking action against those that mislead the teenagers and the religious institutions by offering guidance on what is right and wrong.