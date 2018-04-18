Educating vulnerable kids orphaned by HIV

After realising that neglect of children affected by HIV/Aids was fuelling school dropouts in Nairobi slums, Ngong Road Children Association took steps to keep them in class and protect them from exploitation and other forms of abuse

Milliam Murigi @PeopleDailyKE

After the demise of her father due to HIV/Aids-related complications in the early 2000s, Tabitha Ongachi never thought that she would one day access secondary education. Her mother relied on washing people’s clothes in their neighbourhood for a living.

Fast forward, today, she is awaiting university admission to study Forensic Science, thanks to Friends of Ngong Road, a Minnesota-based non-profit corporation and Ngong Road Children Association (NRCA).

The Kenyan non-governmental organisations operate with the shared mission of providing education and support for impoverished Nairobi slum children, whose families have been affected by HIV/Aids. “I never thought I would graduate from Form Four.

I knew it was not affordable on my family’s little income, but in December 2017, I did just that and I scored a B-. I am so much grateful,” said Tabitha when she met the organisation’s president and founder, Paula Meyer.

She was also chosen to be a “Youth Peer Provider” for a new sexual and reproductive health programme. The programme saw 14 students trained through Planned Parenthood Global and eight were selected to lead the training for their peers.

Maureen Mulievi, NRCA executive director, says the two organisations, which were formed in 2006, have an aim of educating children living in Nairobi’s impoverished urban communities, so that they can transform their lives.

Currently, 510 students have gone through their programme and more than 60 have graduated. The programme works by pairing sponsors with specific children, thus fostering the development of a mutually beneficial relationship.

“Children in this programme all live in the slums of Dagoretti, Nairobi county, where the median household income is under two dollars a day.

Approximately 50 per cent of the children in the programme are orphans and the other 50 per cent live with a surviving HIV-positive parent. About five per cent of children in the programme are HIV positive,” says Maureen.

“Every day is becoming better and better at NRCA. But we have a growing need for sponsors. Currently, we have a list of over 300 children that are waiting to be sponsored.

It breaks our hearts when needy parents and guardians come to our office everyday asking whether their child has been successful in getting a sponsor,” she adds. Since needy cases are so many, the organisations do not advertise themselves, but work with referrals.

From referrals, they are able to select students with high academic potential who are then sponsored from primary to university level.

“We have partnered with four primary schools and eight secondary schools in which we provide school fees, school supplies and feeding while at school for day scholars. To benefit, one must be between eight and12 years from families affected by HIV,” adds Maureen.

Apart from education, the organisations have started other initiatives such as safety and wellbeing programmes where they provide free library and meals to more than 200 disadvantaged children and orphans in Dagoretti.

They also organise events that bring the children together either during weekends or over the holidays as well as. “After graduation we follow up on our students to ensure that they transform their lives.

We mentor them and ensure that they leave slums and join middle–class Kenyans,” says Maureen. For sustainability, she reveals that they have started a profit generating business known as Karibu Loos Limited, which provides high quality mobile toilets for hire or renting, and the proceeds go into the education fund.

They also use it to create employment for their graduates. “We have experienced withdrawal of sponsors several times and that is what made us think of coming up with our own business for sustainability purposes because we entirely rely on sponsors,” she adds.

Their future plan is to get enough sponsors and cash in the next two years to sponsor more than 2,000 children from different slums and also make the business self-sustaining.