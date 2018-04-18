Blogggers and vloggers you need to follow

We’re constantly inspired by creatives and whether they make you happy, jealous (in a good way), better educated or influenced to do or buy something, we love the positive difference they make to the Internet. Chebet Korir puts the spotlight on bloggers and vloggers you should keep an eye on

The Green Calabash

Family and parenting is a unique genre of vlogging, and it is because of this mastery, that Shiko Nguru has amassed a mammoth following. The mother of two began the blog in 2010, as a way to connect with other moms. Her and hubby, Rama Oluoch share their parenting journey and adventures.

2. Over Twenty

Five If you thought squad goals didn’t get better than Taylor Swift and her girls, think again! The 2018 Bloggers Association of Kenya (Bake) Awards nominees took 254 by storm with their real conversation, and long-standing friendship.

Over Twenty Five is a vlog about four women, Lorna Muchemi, Julia Gaitho, Mitchelle Wanjiku and Ivy Mugo— who discuss various perspectives of their lives.

3. Joanna Kinuthia

Joanna began her make-up journey in 2014. The self-taught make-up artist combines a great sense of humour with detailed product reviews. What makes her stand out from her counterparts in the biz is that she uses products that are easily accessible, not to mention pocket-friendly.

4. Just Gym

It Frankie Kiarie and Shiverenje ‘Shiv’ Simani made a name for themselves on all-matters fitness and nutrition, since founding their company, Just Gym It.

However, it was Frankie and Maureen’s pairing, that truly left us swooning. After all, a couple that works out together, slays together.

From Frankie’s fitness posts to Maureen’s modelling and entrepreneurship — this pair are the ultimate couple goals. They recently announced they’re expecting their second child.

They give you advice on healthy lifestyles by showing you their cardio routines and embarking on various adventures.

5. Lyra Aoko

Photographer and blogger Lyra Aoko is undoubtedly one of the most recognised trendsetters in 254. Lyra was a Blaze Kenya mentor, and a BAKE award nominee.

She’s worked on some of the biggest campaigns including the documentary coverage of the Nike Rift Shoe, Samsung Galaxy A Series campaign, and even collaborated with Google on an art project.

6. Jean Wandimi

A lover of wine, food and Travel — Jean’s adventures leave you green with envy. Whether she’s sipping away at a bottle of Bovin Vranec Imperator Dry Red in Hungary, or indulging in canapés at a wine tour in Leleshawa — the burgeoning wine connoisseur takes you along on her journey, discovering new and great loves.

7 Have You Eaten Here?

This is a foodie network in Nairobi that is on a culinary journey to discover and showcase amazing places to eat in East Africa!

The concept seeks to gather foodies from all over showcasing amazing meals by eateries. The blog was borne out of a need in the hospitality industry to give people quality content on places to try out.

8. Wangeci Gitahi

Her inquisitive mind, adventurous nature, insatiable need to learn more about the environment led her to become a solo backpacker and packpacker.

The 2017 Bake Awards nominee and 2018 Travel Awards nominee is a marketer by profession and a traveler by passion. Her recent piece in Eliye Springs will leave you with wanderlust.

9. Kenyan Backpacker

There is no question, Leo Gichuki, popularly known as Kenyan Backpacker, has the travel bug. He can barely sit still.

And thanks to the need to be anywhere and everywhere, myself and the rest of 254, constantly follow him on all his adventures. He shares tips for first time solo travellers, backpacking, travel apps you need — everything you need to explore.

10. Routes Adventures

Not all those who wander are lost, as we learn from Routes Adventure. The brainchild of four urban nomads, the blog and vlog is truly a work of art.

Whether you’re trailing along with them at the shores of Lake Baringo as they rescue the most adorable pooch, Zuri, or taking a morning boat ride in search of the sunrise in Lamu — these awesome foursome remind us all to live in the spaces between the seconds on the clock.