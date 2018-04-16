Mathare wastes chance to open gap against Gor, Rangers

After they are done with Supersport United in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off decider in South Africa this week, Gor Mahia will be rubbing their hands with glee as they have the prospects of dislodging Mathare United from the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) top spot.

Mathare, who are still leading, had their egos bruised in a 2-1 defeat by Posta Rangers at the weekend and in the process failed in their bid to open up a four-point lead over K’Ogalo who were unengaged due to the upcoming continental assignment.

Although Mathare are still leading the standings, the chance to build an unassailable lead is Gor Mahia’s to lose considering that the reigning league champions have three matches at hand over the table-toppers.

And a lot of credit goes to Rangers who brought Mathare’s four-match winning streak to a crushing end thus proving that teams which are behind front runners are fast proving a point about their intentions of challenging for the KPL honours.

In form Kennedy Otieno opened the scoring for Rangers in the 10th minute and veteran Joackins Atudo doubled the lead for the mailmen.

Clifford Alwanga then pulled one back for Mathare but it was too little too late for the ‘slum boys” who otherwise have had one of their most impressive performances in the league.

In the meantime, AFC Leopards blew off their chances of closing in on Mathare and Gor Mahia after allowing Zoo Kericho to score deep into stoppage time in a 2-2 draw at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

However, to many, the result was a bonus of sorts to Leopards as their players has been playing most of the matches a disenchanted lot after going for several months without payment of salaries and bonuses.