Gold Coast, Monday @Peoplesport11

EmKenya has joined the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games vanishing act after a teenage boxer was reported missing on Monday morning as the team prepared to return home from Australia.

According to a Kenyan reporter, Charity Wanja, who is Gold Coast, Brian Agina, 18 disappeared after the 21st edition of the Club Games concluded on Sunday.

“Agina went missing from the Athletes Village on Sunday night. The Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) president John Kameta told reporters covering the games in Australia that the matter has already been reported to the Chef de Mission Barnabas Korir and to the police, who have since intensified search for the pugilist.

“Kameta revealed that the 18-year-old boxer left with a small back pack without any form of identification,” Wanja wrote in her exclusive report published on Monday morning.

The report added that Agina borrowed USD100 (Sh10,300) to buy head phones from ‘Hit Squad’ teammate and two-time Commonwealth medallist, Benson Gicharu, before vanishing without a trace. “He has left his big bag in the village. Yesterday when I came to the village I was denied access.

“He (Agina) was a little bit worried about his performance but I talked and encouraged him since he is still young and has a bright future ahead,” Kameta was quoted adding.

Gold Coast has been rocked by a number of African competitors disappearing in the hope of either seeking asylum or take their chances working as illegal immigrants at the rich nation.

Eight Cameroonian athletes were the first to be reported missing before other competitors fromUganda and Rwanda dipped themselves in vanishing cream and took off from the Athletes’ Village.

Australian border control pledged to launch a manhunt to ensure every athlete returned home after the competition that ended on Sunday.

Birmingham will host the next Commonwealth Games in 2022 with Team Kenya expected to return home on Tuesday after as dismal performance that brought four gold, seven silver and six bronze. – CITIZENDIGITAL