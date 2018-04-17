Wangwe scores as Masa recover in dramatic comeback

Rodgers Ndegwa @NdegwaRodgers

Kevin Wangwe scored a long-range equaliser as Makongeni Sports Association (MASA) staged a dramatic comeback against newcomers RYSA as Super 8 Premier League new boys caused major upsets in Round Five.

MASA who were searching for their first league win in five attempts fell behind through first-half strikes from Daniel Kariuki and John Waweru who capitalised on the host’ defensive errors.

MASA came back in the second half rejuvenated and immediately pulled one back in the 54th minute through Nelson Mandela’s superb strike before Wangwe struck in the 83rd minute sparing the hosts humiliation in front of their own fans. Earlier on at the same venue, newcomers Shauri Moyo Sportif levered themselves two spots up to fifth with nine points following a 2-1 win over Rongai All-Stars.

The weekend, however, belonged to debutants Leads United who demonstrated that they are not in the league just to make up for the numbers after whipping bigwigs Jericho All-Stars 3-0 at Ngong Posta grounds.

Eick Ochieng, Emmanuel Jumba, and Raphael Wafula were all on target handing Jericho their first defeat in five games. Consequently, Jericho who have won three and drawn once surrender the top spot as the defeat relegates them to second place with 10 points as Leads climb five places up to ninth with six points from two wins and three draws.

And at Ziwani grounds, Keycey Odhiambo scrambled home a free kick which was the only difference as newcomers Makadara Junior League Soccer Academy (MJLSA) returned to the top of the standings after beating experienced Team Umeme 1-0.

The early pacesetters maintained their unbeaten streak with 13 points having won four and drawn the other to go three points clear of second-placed Jericho and Shauri Moyo Blue Stars who are both tied on 10 points. Umeme drops to 6th with seven points.