Man City will spend in excess of Sh14.4b to back Guardiola

Dynasty has been a word knocking around for much of this season at Manchester City. Not by the players, or indeed their manager, but it is a lingering idea nevertheless.

Clearly, it was not too far from Vincent Kompany’s thoughts in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s title victory. Before he went out buying pints for locals in south Manchester, the City captain addressed the wider implications of Pep Guardiola’s first league crown without much prompting.

‘It’s not a dynasty,’ he said. ‘It’s just one title. We’re super happy but there’s still so much work to be done before this squad’s full potential is unlocked.’

That is how Guardiola believes his players must react to successes. Kompany spoke of wanting to see the mentality of this squad, to see if they are able of being the first team to defend a title since Manchester United in 2009. They now need to press home their obvious dominance.

It is how Guardiola’s reign will be viewed in the long term. This season has been so mesmeric for so many reasons but the foundations laid are for the heaviest trophy cabinet, not just this. City truly believe they have a man to rule English football for as long as he wants to be here.

We will see quite how revered he is in the corridors of power over the coming days and weeks as they gear up to visibly honour the Catalan’s stylish football.

Guardiola unquestionably has the tools to pile silverware up. He will be backed in the transfer market with at least two new signings and, in all probability, a couple more on top of that as well.

Central midfield is the important area and it will be interesting to see if City complete a double U-turn and reignite interest in Shakhtar Donetsk’s sought-after Brazilian, Fred.

A winger is needed to lighten the load on Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, with Riyad Mahrez having been desperate for that move from Leicester City in January.

Whether the doomed antics Mahrez used to engineer a transfer blots his copybook beyond repair with Guardiola, known to have been disapproving of the Algerian going AWOL, remains to be seen.

Regardless, City will spend in excess of Sh 14.4 billion (£100million) in the coming months to supplement a squad that has already dazzled.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s title party started with pints, jagerbombs, dancing and singing at a humble local pub in Hale on Sunday night.

Having been surprised by Manchester United’s shock home defeat by West Bromwich Albion, City’s superstars headed for the Railway pub in Hale to celebrate.

There, the players bought drinks for everyone in the bar and captain Vincent Kompany issued a passionate speech while holding a pint of Guinness. – AFP