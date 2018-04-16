Ushuru, Police stopped in their tracks in NSL.

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Ushuru and Kenya Police failed to collect full points in their respective fixtures in the National Super League (NSL). At Camp Toyoyo, 10th placed Ushuru drew 1-1 against visitors Kisumu All Stars in a pulsating encounter.

Both sides had prior to this match collected a point apiece and each had hoped for better tidings. Ex Gor Mahia striker Enoch Agwanda drew first blood when he thundered in a free kick in the 37th minute that slipped through Allstars custodian Robert Ouma’s hands in the far post.

All sides were cagey upfront and fluffed several opportunities as the game wore on under searing heat. The taxmen’s Bill Oporia and Baron Oketch were guilty of wasting open chances with the visiting team’s backline exposed especially in the opening 20 minutes.

As for their fifth-placed opponents, they preferred to attack on counters but more often than not were hasty. Alex Waiswa and Gerrishom Arabe were all over the Ushuru area but nothing materialised because the final balls were poorly executed.

The stout and fast Arabe in particular was a constant threat in the box and often got behind the defenders using his quick movement and trickery in equal measure.

Tactical substitutions in the second half by both coaches saw the game spring to life. Towering Benson Amianda replaced the ineffective Oporia upfront for Ushuru. Playing just ahead of Agwanda, he was charged with creating space and pressurising the defence to commit mistakes.

Even with the late inclusion of playmaker Oscar Mbugua, nothing fruitful yielded for Ken Kenyatta’s men. In the 81st minute, against the run of play new substitute Dennis Ochien’g for Allstars took advantage of poor clearance at the backline to poke the goal into an empty net for the equaliser.

Meanwhile third-placed Kenya Police maintained their unbeaten run when they tied 1-1 with Administration Police at Karuturi Grounds.