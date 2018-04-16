Second defeat in hands of mailmen see slum boys fail in their ambitions

James Magayi @magayijim

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table toppers Mathare United failed to extend their lead when they succumbed to a second defeat of the season against Posta Rangers at Camp Toyoyo yesterday.

The inspired mailers performed as smash and grab within four first half minutes to help raise Sammy Omolo’s table standing and check Mathare’s rise at the top. Following an inspired start, prolific Rangers forward Kennedy ‘Agogo’ Otieno struck after only 11 minutes to prop Rangers ahead then John Nairuka compounded Mathare’s woes with a second goal three minutes later.

Dependable Mathare forward Clifford Alwanga halved the deficit with a neat finish in the 24th minute but Rangers, known for their mean defense held on to win 2-1 at full time.

At the bouncy Ruaraka grounds, Sofapaka goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya scored his fourth goal of the season when he converted a 30th minute penalty as Batoto ba Mungu drew one-all with ten-man Sony Sugar.

Sony Sugar custodian Kevin Omondi conceded the penalty when he punched lanky forward Kepha Aswani mid-air in a failed attempt to meet and clear an in swinger.

Kigonya stepped up as he has during Sofapaka penalties since the beginning of the season and converted a solid take that Omondi could not save. Sony were reduced to ten men in the 55th minute as David Olare received his marching orders but the sugar millers gained parity with 13 minutes left.

David Simiyu scored from the spot after Burundian defender Moussa Omar handled in the box. Eleven-time champions Tusker stagnated at their backyard as they were held to a scoreless draw by promoted Vihiga United.

The beer brewers’ search for a third victory this season fell flat as their visitors exuded great defending to hold onto one point. Nakuru-based Ulinzi Stars’ winless streak stretched to a third match as they failed to gun down relegation threatened Thika United at Afraha.

Ulinzi missed myriads of chances against an inspired Thika as both sides settled for a goalless draw. At Sudi stadium, Nzoia Sugar moved into top ten following a narrow 1-0 victory over Bandari.

Victor Omondi scored the lone goal after 14 minutes of play and the resurgent hosts who stayed at the bottom of the table for the first five weeks of the season held their own for three precious points.

The weekend’s biggest winners were, however, Chemelil Sugar. Deserted by their coach Patrick Odhiambo who decamped to Sony Sugar four days prior to their 10th game of the season, Chemelil Sugar fought gallantly, ending their three match winless streak with a 3-1 win over Wazito.