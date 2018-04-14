People Daily

Gatuanyaga locals decry poor state of roads

Mathew Ndung'u 1 hour ago

Matatu transport. Photo/File

Transport was Friday paralysed in Githima area of Gatuanyaga Ward, Kiambu when hundreds of residents demonstrated protesting the deplorable state of roads.

The residents chanted slogans against the Kiambu County government and demanded immediate rehabilitation of the stretch from Komo area to Muguga on the Thika-Garissa Highway.

They accused the county government of laxity in addressing their plight, saying despite collecting millions of shillings from them in levies, the county has failed to repair the roads.

