Iringo ‘ready’ to take up Uhuru appointment

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Former Internal Security Permanent secretary Mutea Iringo has refuted social media reports that he is contemplating declining his appointment as the chairman of the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Iringo who termed the claims as fake news instead thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta and assured him that he is ready to take up his new role.

“How can anyone purport to know what I am contemplating yet I have not talked to them? Are they mind readers? I am very honoured by the appointment and anyone saying anything to the contrary doesn’t know what they are talking about,” he said.

Iringo affirmed his commitment to take up the public service mantle and pledged to join efforts in making the country food sufficient.