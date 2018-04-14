Floriculture sector records improved growth

The country’s floriculture sector has recorded improved growth in the last one year following a rise in demand for cut flowers.

The Kenya Flower Council (KFC) said the demand started during Valentine season and projected flower volume exported to the European Union market and earnings would rise by 20 per cent this financial year.

“There was major improvement in flower demand and production in the current financial year. As per data from growers, this year’s Valentine was the best in the last five years due to the volume of flowers exported,” the council chief executive Clement Tulezi said.

Tulezi at the same time identified poor infrastructure and double taxation by National and County governments as the major challenges facing flower farmers and called on the two levels of governance to harmonise the taxes and also give farmers tax incentives.