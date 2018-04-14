Kawangware Utd clash with Melta in Dagoretti derby

Football enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend when reigning Super Eight champions Kawangware United face-off with arch rivals Melta Kabiria in a Dagoretti derby at the Riruta Grounds.

Both teams enjoy a huge fan base and will be hoping to be on their best footing to clinch the high profile fixture and impress their fans. Kawangware have registered mixed results this season losing two of their four matches and winning two, leaving them placed eighth on the 16-team log.

A win on Saturday may not be so easy for the cup holders as their opponents come into the match as favorites having stunned Zamalek 4-0 in their previous outing and expect similar results against their contenders. Melta are placed fourth on the log with six points.

Ngong Posta ground will host an exciting doubleheader where leaders Jericho All Stars will be anticipating to bag three points in order to break the 10 point tie with second placed Makadara FC when they rattle debutants Leads United.

The second match will see third-placed Shauri Moyo Blue Stars take-on hosts and ninth-placed NYSA eager to maintain their winning streak.

After suffering a humiliating 4-0 loss in the hands of Melta last weekend, Zamalek will be seeking to right their wrongs when they take to the center stage against former champions Kayole Asubuhi.

Meanwhile, the duel pitting Shauri Moyo Sportiff and Rongai All Stars will act as a curtain raiser to the contest between MASA and new kids on the block RYSA.