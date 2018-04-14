Unlucky 13th positioning for defending champion Yego

Former World Javelin Champion Julius Yego went through a spectrum of emotions before being denied the chance to defend the Commonwealth title he so gloriously won in Glasgow four years ago.

The 29-year-old African record holder began qualifying by launching the javelin well over the 78m mark necessary to progress directly to the final but was then horrified to see the red flag raised.

His second throw was a ‘safe’ 74.55m but not enough to get into the top 12 qualifiers and his third effort failed to improve his position.

So, despite protesting, the 2014 Champion will not be allowed to try and retain the crown – his first major international championship success – when the medals are decided this afternoon at 2.45pm local time (7.45am East African Time).

“They said that I stepped on the line and I felt I was still a few centimetres from the line!” claimed an “I felt it was a good throw, of over 80 metres, and after that it got into my head and affected my throwing.”

Ironically compatriot Alex Kiprotich’s 74.88m in the opening qualifying pool was effectively the throw which eliminated more illustrious team-mate Yego, who eventually finished 13th overall, a mere 17cm short of the cut-off line.

Kenya took advantage of England and Nigeria’s misfortune to progress to today’s 4x400m final. Boniface Mweresa, Collins Omae, Peter Mwai and Mike Mukamba finished third in the race after England’s first leg runner Matthew Hudson-Smith collapsed with a hamstring problem barely 20m into the race. Nigeria were subsequently disqualified so elevating the Kenyans to second place.