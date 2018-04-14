Kenyans to ‘run alone’ in hunt for 1,500m title

KEITH MCGHIE

Timothy Cheruiyot says the Kenyan trio in Saturday’s eagerly-awaited 1,500m Commonwealth Games final will run as a team before declaring “every man for himself” in the run for home.

The nation are searching for their second clean sweep of medals at Gold Coast’s Carrara Stadium and, with Cheruiyot, World Champion Elijah Manangoi and World Junior Champion Kumari Taki all easing comfortably through the qualifying heats, the ‘metric mile’ stands among their best chances.

Cheruiyot, provided the fastest qualifying time by winning heat One in 3:42.06 despite having his left knee strapped. He said: “It is my hope that we can get 1-2-3 in the final.

“We shall try to run as a team until the last 100m when we will all go for gold.” Taki, just 18 and on his senior international debut, added: “I am in good form and happy with the way Iran.

“The final will be very challenging but I will try my best.” Boxer Christine Ongare is determined to move forward after adding to Kenya’s medal tally with a bronze in the women’s 51kg division.

Ongare claimed her country’s first medal in the ring by winning her quarter final against Sri Lanka’s Dulani Jayasinghe but found Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul too much to handle in her final eliminator.

The Irish fighter forced Ongare into taking an eight count in the second round of their contest and was given a unanimous decision by the five judges.