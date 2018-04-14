Fireworks expected as Term One Games end

Fireworks are expected as teams clash in the finals of the ongoing National Secondary School games after several upsets were witnessed in the semi-finals played Friday.

Menengai shocked defending champions Kakamega 20-16 to book their maiden finals berth where they face another debutant in the level Upper Hill who beat St. Mary’s Yala 24-3.

This will be a repeat of the teams’ third pool match where Upper Hill carried the day with a 17-9 win. “We knew the match would be tough and had prepared well.

We were equally lucky as Kakamega made basic mistakes and we capitalised on them for the win, “ said coach Evans Adenya. Kakamega will have to fight for a chance to defend their East Africa title when they face Yala in the third place playoff.

“We played Upper Hill in the group stages and we know they have a strong defence. We have to change our game plan in the repeat match if we are to win, “ added Adenya. Girls’ basketball holders Kaya Tiwi meet hard fighting Butere as the latter search for a maiden title at the stage.

Kaya Tiwi had to fight hard to reach the finals, winning the match against Loreto by one basket in a 31-29 scoreline. Kaya took the lead in the first quarter by a lowly 6-3 before Loreto won the second and third quarters 10-9 and 14-11.

Kaya then won the the last quarter 4-2 to secure a finals berth and a ticket to the East Africa games. On their part, Butere had to pick themselves up from a 18-11 first quarter loss to Buru Buru to clinch the match in extra time after a 51 all draw in regular play.

Debutants Sigalame stormed to the boys’ basketball finals after a 86-43 whitewash of Meru School. They face Laiser Hill who beat Ambira 55-23 in the other semi-final. In girls’handball, it will be a repeat of last year’s finals as Sega meet Moi Girls Kamusinga.

Defending champions Sega saw off St. Joseph Kirandich 20-14 while Kamusinga beat Kwanthanze 29-12. In boys’ handball eight time national champions Kimilili face first time finalists Kanyawanga after the former saw off Saniak 24-17 while the latter beat Nduluni 39-19.

In the absence of both national and East Africa defending champions St. Cecilia Misikhu and Sinyolo respectively in girls’ hockey, former champions Trans Nzoia Mixed clash with Tigoi for the title.

Trans Nzoia beat Nyamira 4-1 on post-match penalties after a scoreless draw in regular play while Tigoi won thrashed Kerugoya 4-0. In boys’ hockey defending champions St Antony face Upper Hill in the finals.