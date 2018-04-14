Bishops call for reforms

Catholic bishops have proposed constitutional reforms to cure election-related disputes and restore confidence in the electoral process.

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) reached the resolution during its April Ordinary Plenary Assembly in Nairobi, Friday.

The clerics want national talks presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga to discuss reforms.

KCCB head Rev Phillip Anyolo told the press that the talks should look at how the presidency can be structured to reduce power struggles.

“Among the matters that need urgent attention is the review of the Constitution to address the issues that emerged during the elections, and the shortcomings noted,” he said.

Anyolo said last month’s deal between Uhuru and Raila should translate into national dialogue that will cure electoral injustice and other social and economic ills in the country.