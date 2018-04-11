Two years ago on Women’s Day, in the spirit of celebrating the female fraternity as is norm every March 8, I wrote an article on how menstruation has about 5,000 euphemisms, with over 30 being in Kenya.

The piece was inspired by a study that had been released at the time and attracted some media interest. The study, by The International Women’s Health Coalition (IWHC), featured a survey carried out by Clue (app for tracking ovulation and menses), and one of the things mentioned was the use of coy terms (at least 5,000 of them exist) by women across the world when talking about the monthly period.

I decided to conduct my own mini study to present some terms and slang words that Kenyan women use. I came up with about 33, some of the most interesting being: crossing the Red Sea (normally shortened to “crossing”), kunyesha/mnyesho/ I’m raining, Japan (Japanese flag has a red dot at the centre), salary (as it comes once a month), cock blocker, the stop sign, red light, on the red alert, being on the red carpet, code red, lady friend, bloody Mary, aunty Flo (from the word ‘flow’), landlord amekuja kudai and my visitors just came/wageni wamekuja/the monthly visitor/mgeni of the month.

Women to date feel the need to use euphemisms when mentioning menstruation, as it’s still a taboo subject in many societies, hence rarely discussed in polite company.

For that reason, I respect women like TV host Ciru Muriuki, featured in our main story this week, who have broken from the mold and openly discuss such off limits topics, if only to bring awareness to issues that significantly affect women’s health. She talks about her experience living with endometriosis, and there’s a lot to learn about the disorder. Read on.