Giants collide in semis as national school enter homestretch

Lynette Matheka in Embu @Peoplesports11

Eastern’s Meru School will take on Western’s Sigalame while Ambira from Nyanza face Rift Valley’s Laiser Hill in the boys’ basketball semi-finals at the ongoing National Secondary School games in Embu. Meru booked their place after winning their third group match against Ambira in a tightly-contested clash to decide who will top Pool A.

The match, which had the thrills of a final, ended 90-81 in favour of Meru to hand coach Paul Muli’s side a rare semi-final slot. “It has taken me three years to build this side and I am happy that a team from this region is in the semi-finals.

Handling Sigalame is going to be easy for me since I know their strengths and weaknesses,” said Muli. Fireworks are expected in the semis since the two finalists will be guaranteed a slot at the East Africa Secondary School Games in Kigali, Rwanda in August.

In the girls’ category, holders Kaya Tiwi recovered from their loss to Butere to beat Moi Girls Eldoret 49-23 ( 9-0, 12-3, 12-7, 16-13) to advance.

“We were victims of poor officiating in our unfortunate loss to Butere where we should have finished the group stages unbeaten. I am confident we will defend our title,” said Kaya Tiwi coach Phillip Onyango whose side meet Nairobi’s Loreto Limuru while the other semi pits Nairobi’s Buru Buru against Butere.

Despite falling to a 60-54 shock defeat to Barchando in their last group match, Butere are confident of a good showing in the semis.

In girls’ handball, defending champions Sega proceeded to the semis unbeaten in their pool after seeing off Kwanhtanze 26-17, Kahuho 30-11 and New White House 17-14 and will face St Joseph’s Kirandich who proceeded to the last four on goal difference after drawing with New Jogoo Road.

In the other semi-final, last year’s runners-up Moi Girls Kamusinga were equally unbeaten in Pool B and will take on Kwanthanze who finished second in Pool A. Boys’ handball will see Kanyawanga from Nyanza face Nduluni as Rift Valley’s Danial have a date against Kimilili. In girls’ hockey, Tigoi play Kerugoya while Nyamira face Trans Nzoia in the semi-finals.