MultiChoice promises action-packed viewing

MultiChoice has promised customers an unmatched front-row viewing of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. From June 14 to July 15, DStv and GOtv will showcase all 64 matches live on SuperSport to thousands of football fans across the country.

MultiChoice will deliver great value to its customers with massive viewing experience on TV and mobile devices for the biggest and best moments of the World Cup from Russia.

Speaking at the official launch of viewing experience to stakeholders, MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Eric Odipo said, “MultiChoice’s key priority is to put customers’ needs at the heart of everything we do.

We are committed to deliver value through the best football tournament experience on TV to our customers live and in HD glory on SuperSport.

Both DStv and GOtv Max and Plus customers will get to enjoy the games from the comfort of their homes, only on our platforms will viewers enjoy additional benefits such as Kiswahili commentary and on-the-go viewing via the DStv Now and SuperSport apps for an enhanced viewing experience.”

Active DStv customers on all packages (Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access) will watch all 64 games of the World Cup live and in full HD glory on three dedicated SuperSport channels.

GOtv customers will also experience a complete World Cup experience with all 64 games available to active GOtv Max and GOtv Plus customers, at no extra cost.

A special pop-up channel FIFA (GOtv Channel 36) will carry World Cup legacy content for GOtv Max and Plus customers on between April 25 and June 11.