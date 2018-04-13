Devolution forum focuses on President’s ‘Big Four’

Judy Akuma and Enock Amukhale @PeopleDailyKe

The fifth annual devolution conference, due in two weeks, will focus on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ‘Big Four’ development agenda, Council of Governors vice chair Anne Waiguru has said.

Announcing that preparations for the four-day event have been finalised and chief guest, Uhuru, confirmed his attendance, the Kirinyaga governor and chair of the conference steering committee said other agendas include crosscutting themes on intergovernmental relations, governance, accountability and resource management at the counties.

“The conference takes a sector approach to support the realisation of the President’s Big Four agenda,” said Waiguru during a press briefing at the council offices in Nairobi, yesterday.

The event will be held in Kakamega from April 23 to 27. Waiguru said everything is ready for the conference. She said each governor raised Sh2 million and senators contributed a total of Sh10 million for the event.

Uhuru will open it while former Premier Raila Odinga will deliver a keynote address on Good Governance on the second day.

Deputy President William Ruto will address and close the conference. And Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya asked elected leaders from Western region to attend the event in large numbers.