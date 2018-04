Seth Mwaniki @MwanikiM

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has named his deputy about five months after he assumed county chief post. The naming of Caroline Karugu came as a surprise to many residents as she is not known in the area’s political circles.

Yesterday, her name was tabled in the county Assembly by Deputy Speaker Samuel Kariuki for consideration by the vetting committee. Kariuki called on the relevant committee to expedite the process in order to have the post filled as quick as possible.