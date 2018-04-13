Nyamira families receive bodies of kin killed in Narok accident

Evans Nyakundi @PeopleDailyKe

A sombre mood engulfed Nyamira county yesterday when families received 11 bodies of their kin who perished during a bus accident in Narok on Tuesday.

Among the accident victims were two brothers George Mogaka and Titus Isoe from Magwagwa area in North Mugirango constituency.

The bodies were transported from Narok county hospital to Nyamira county by the Nyamira county government in collaboration with the Kenya Red Cross.

Thirteen other passengers who survived with serious injuries were also moved to Nyamira County Referral Hospital with doctors saying they are in stable condition. Governor John Nyagarama led area elected leaders in mourning the deceased and condoling with the bereaved families.

He cautioned the drivers against speeding and asked the traffic department to ensure road are adhered to. MPs Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Ben Momanyi (Borabu), Shadarak Mose (Kitutu Masaba) and Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango) termed the accident as a big tragedy and loss to the county.