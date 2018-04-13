Court rules Muluka ANC position invalid

Bernice Mbugua and Robin Obino @PeopleDailyke

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi suffered a setback yesterday after Political Parties Dispute Tribunal ruled that a close aide Barack Muluka was illegally appointed as the party secretary general.

The tribunal said nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi is still the recognised secretary general. According to the Kyalo Mbobu-chaired tribunal, the purported removal of Osotsi and replacement by Muluka was irregular and unlawful.

Meet qualification The three-member tribunal, however, declined to bar Muluka from contesting the position once elections are called and dismissed claims that Muluka did not meet the qualification for the appointment.

But ANC immediately contested the ruling, claiming the court had “gone fishing for hearsay of coercion rather than evidence placed before it”.

“This ruling is a clear case of misadventure by the tribunal and might suggest the tribunal considered matters extraneous to the issues,” ANC chairman Kevin Lunani said at a press conference.

Lunani said the court’s decision flies in the face of evidence before it that Osotsi had voluntarily resigned. “The party has instructed its legal team to appeal the adventurous decision,” Lunani said.

According to the court, Osotsi, who was replaced on October 12, through a special National Executive Council, was still the party secretary general, until ANC holds elections in strict compliance with its constitution.