Laboso raises concern over huge pending bills

The Council of Governors (CoG) Finance and Economic Affairs chairperson Joyce Laboso has said pending bills in counties is a ticking time bomb that could cripple development in the devolved units.

The Bomet Governor said majority of county governments are grappling with billions of shillings in pending bills incurred by previous administrations.

“It’s quite a nightmare for some county governments which are still struggling with pending bills and the situation has been made worse especially by the counties which have failed to meet their revenue projections,” she said.

Speaking at a Mombasa hotel during the Institute of Certified Public Accountants (ICPAK) financial reporting and management conference, Laboso attributed the ballooning debts in counties to mismanagement.

Some of the debts, she said, have been fuelled by weak financial control amid delays of county allocations by Treasury, adding that most of the bills are emanating from contracts awarded to contractors as well as payment for services from different entities.

The governor faulted some counties for over projecting local revenues despite overwhelming evidence of their inability in capacity to raise the revenues.

“As a result and although they appear “balanced”, the gaping financial holes render the budget deficits with no concrete plans to bridge the funding gaps,” she said.

After the General Election, the new governors found themselves at a crossroads, torn between clearing their predecessors’ bills and implementing their manifestos. ICPAK executive director Edwin Makori termed discrepancies in financial management in some of the counties as highlighted in the recent Auditor General’s report as a threat to service delivery.

“We have seen discrepancies and weaknesses in financial control in some counties, we have also witnessed random foreign trips by Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) and governors, these are some of the areas where misuse of resources happens,” he said.

He urged ICPAK members within the counties to ensure proper financial management to avert massive financial misappropriation and facilitate proper service delivery to citizens.