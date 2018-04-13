Cut State spending to fix revenue shortfall

The announcement by the National Treasury that the country faces a revenue shortfall of Sh70 billion must give all reason to sit bolt upright.

Treasury has also said, owing to the shortfall, key ministries will have to do with budget cuts amounting to Sh41 billion.

Now, cost-cutting is the norm as the Treasury mandarins struggle to juggle figures to ensure the supplementary budget for the current fiscal year and the next will enable the country fund development and recurrent expenditure.

That is to say the funds available in the national kitty should be enough to fund government services countrywide, the services and functions of county governments notwithstanding.

But as we collectively gird loins for the next dance, which may not be exciting, we must ask how the national coffers came to be in the position they are in.

Kenya Revenue Authority has consistently fallen short of revenue projections over the past several years, for unclear reasons.

Maybe their targets are unrealistic, unachievable or too ambitious.

Secondly, Treasury and the Controller of Budget as well as other key offices in the implementation of national ideals owe Kenyans an explanation on a number of things.

What readily comes to mind are the cost-cutting measures announced by the government when President Uhuru Kenyatta started his first term. For instance, government functionaries were instructed to hold meetings away from five-star establishments. Is this still the case?

Is anyone monitoring? Further, it was ordered that Cabinet and Principal secretaries, High Court and Court of Appeal judges must not acquire vehicles beyond 2000cc capacity.

Those in circulation were to be dispensed with. This order was implemented in fits and starts, with a few cars surrendered left to rot at some government yard, perhaps to be disposed of at throwaway prices. And in this case, a few questions come to mind: Was this order followed to the letter?

How much money was saved from the measure or recovered from the sales? A few of the vehicles were apparently vandalised, in a clear indication that some bureaucrat slept on the job.

The point we are making is that if there is need to tighten belts, then the millions of shillings spent on flowers and mandazi in government offices must be saved. It is crucial that the government follows up on austerity measures initiated several years ago to cut on costs, especially non-essential expenditure.

Along with that, the retinue of security corps attached to VIPs, which also comes at high cost to the taxpayer, must be audited.

We hope the Inspector General of Police will follow up on this, so that even as we train more police officers to ensure equitable distribution, those already serving do not do so in a skewed manner. If we have less money than we need, let’s cut costs. But let’s start from top-down.