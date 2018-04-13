Winnie’s story can’t be told without offending the dead

The work of a journalist, or any writer for that matter, may appear easy. After all, it is simply being a clever juggler with words, getting the facts through research and then being a good wordsmith. But that is until you meet a character as conflicted as Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and then you are tasked with writing her obituary.

There is hardly anybody holding a neutral position when it comes to the former wife of Nelson Mandela who took her last breath last week and is set to be laid to rest tomorrow. There are only a few facts on which everybody is agreed.

There is no dispute, for example, on the fact that Winnie, the shy-looking girl from Eastern Cape, was a smashing beauty who stole the heart of Mandela at first sight.

Then we move on to other matters on which it is hard to find a middle ground. Some believe Winnie was her own person, who curved her niche in South African history as a fierce freedom fighter.

But on that point there is the other side—that Winnie, a trained social worker, would have lived her life quietly in oblivion if she had not met and married Mandela. There are those who take the position that she kept the Mandela name alive for the 27 years when her former husband was incarcerated.

But the opposite school takes a different viewpoint—they argue Winnie spoilt Mandela’s name through her activities. There is no more outstanding example of that damage to the Mandela brand than her association with the Mandela Football Club.

The story of the club is one that is believed to have pained the family patriarch even in prison. It is a group that Winnie put together ostensibly to socialise, play football and keep the boys out of trouble.

But some argued that in reality it was no more than a gang used to identify and harass people Winnie believed were police informers during the struggle.

One such suspect was young James Seipei, popularly known as Stompie Moeketsi, who was believed to have been captured by members of the team, tortured and later found dead with his throat slit open.

Although Winnie denied involvement in the death, the coach of the team was charged and convicted of the murder. It is a dark blot that has refused to be erased from the life of Winnie.

During the Truth and Reconciliation hearings chaired by Bishop Desmond Tutu, it is a matter that would not go away and Winnie did not help when she could not concede any grounds.

Even after a passionate appeal from Tutu, she remained adamant, at best only repeating the Archbishop’s words that some things may have gone wrong. On her marriage to Mandela, some see her as a husband snatcher given she was Mandela’s second wife. Mandela divorced his first wife to marry her.

The contentions would not stop there. Even on the fact of her being a former wife of the former president, where you would take the word of the courts for it, still Winnie did not consider herself to be principally divorced from him but rather seeing herself as only having differed with the man Mandela for having been soft in his dealings with the White regime.

Besides spending her time in public, she also spent it in courts often coming out with suspended sentences. Long after divorcing Mandela, and after the death of the man South Africa adored, Winnie was still in court with the Mandela estate, claiming the family home should be hers as the family matriarch. The court threw the case out!

When many wanted to see her as the mother of the nation who would take her place in nurturing the country, she struck a different chord remaining militant to the end.

A whole 81 years since her life started in the Eastern Cape, there is at least one point that now everybody is agreed—that she has passed on. The old adage that ‘of the dead let no evil be said’ still holds for many. But that then is the challenge for the journalist who by practice must write a balanced story.

If one was to only tell Winnie’s victories, would that capture the life of the fiery woman who did so much for her country? Or would a balanced story that sees her sterling qualities but also captures her failings as a human be seen as saying evil of the dead? At least, people would hopefully agree on one thing: let her rest in peace. The writer is Dean, School of Communications, Language and Performing Arts, Daystar University