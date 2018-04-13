Surveyors set to elect new office bearers

Intense behind-the-scenes campaigns and lobbying by candidates for various positions at a lobby for surveyors reaches climax this Friday April 13 (today) when delegates vote for officials of their choice.

Delegates who will not make it to the Leisure Lodge Beach and Golf Resort in Mombasa have already cast their votes by proxy to pick officials to manage the affairs of the Institution of Surveyors of Kenya (ISK) in the next two years. The hotly contested seat is that of the chairman, a position currently held by Stephen Ambani.

His challengers include his deputy, Eunice Macharia, who is determined to deny the incumbent a second and final two-year term. Abraham Samoei, who is also a valuation, estate and management surveyor, is also in the race to replace Ambani.

The deputy chair’s contestants are Dr Hussein Farah, a land surveyor and Luke Madende a valuer, according to a programme released by ISK. Top officials from Lands ministry have been invited. A conference under the theme, Enhancing Surveying Practice Through Adoption of Modern Technology, was scheduled to be held yesterday.

Topics to be covered include: Enhancement of professionalism and protection of public interest; The Government’s four pillars and the role of ISK professionals in achieving the affordable housing agenda.

The surveyors are also seeking an update on Renewal of Leases and ways of solving land sectorrelated conflicts with Alternative Dispute Resolution method among others.

The institution will then hold its annual dinner dance at the same venue. The event is expected to be graced by the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development; Farida Karoney; National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi and Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya.