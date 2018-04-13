Mobile-led commerce hit Sh1tr

Figure represent 64 per cent growth from Sh714 million industry recorded in 2016

Kenya’s mobile commerce deals have surpassed the Sh1 trillion mark for the first time, according to the latest industry figures by Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

The latest data for the second quarter (2017/2018) which ended 31 December 2017, shows that there were a whopping Sh1.74 trillion worth of deals (value of transactions) accrued from 607.4 million mobile money transfer transactions – a growth of 64 per cent from Sh714 million the industry recorded the previous quarter.

Those transactions include services from direct money transfers, Pay Bill and Buy Goods Services that have gained popularity among users who handled 308.6 million mobile commerce dealings valued at Sh1.1 trillion, the best the industry has seen.

During the period under review, the number of active mobile money transfer subscriptions grew to 30 million while those of mobile money agents such as M-Pesa and Airtel Money agents rose to 198,234.

The CA data further shows that most mobile money transfer users (person-to-person transfers) still preferred M-Pesa and Equity bank’s Equitel Money services which transacted in excess of Sh492 billion and Sh102 billion respectively, while Airtel Money transacted slightly over Sh1 billion during the quarter.

The period saw the country’s two leading telco firms run different campaigns in a bid to boost customer subscriptions while at the same time adding enhanced features on their mobile money transfer platforms.

Also thought to have improved Airtel Money’s impressive growth is the boycott calls by the opposition that ushered its troops to embargo Airtel’s rival Safaricom services.