Senate sets up governors, Treasury meeting to talk cash

Murimi Mutiga and Enock Amukhale @PeopleDailyKe

The Senate will hold a meeting with governors and National Treasury officials next week with a view to addressing perennial delay in disbursement of county cash.

Speaker Kenneth Lusaka said yesterday the meeting will take place on the sidelines of the annual devolution conference set to kick off on April 23 in Kakamega county.

Speaking in Malindi during the opening of a two-day induction workshop for the Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights, the Speaker said the meeting would seek answers to causes of the delays that have affected service delivery in the counties.

Lusaka said it was the role of the Senate to protect devolution. Since January, there has been an outcry from counties governments over failure by the Treasury to disburse funds, with some county workers going for months without pay.

“We shall be having a meeting during the devolution conference and everybody will speak candidly on the issue so as to know where the problem is and come up with solution,’’ he said.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, who graced the induction, said there was need to find a lasting solution to the disbursement delays. Meanwhile, Kakamega county governor Wycliffe Oparanya said preparations for the devolution conference have been finalised.

“We are expecting at least 6,000 guests, especially on the first day. The President will open the meeting and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will give his keynote address on the second day. The conference will be closed by the Deputy President,” he told journalists in Kakamega.