Declare cancer national disaster, says Parliament

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

MPs now want the government to declare cancer a national disaster and establish a cancer fund for treatment of patients.

The legislators said money from the fund will also be used to hire specialists, chemotherapy services, essential drugs for pain management as well as avoid distant referrals and delays in treatment administration.

While contributing to a motion by Laikipia Women’s Rep Catherine Waruguru, the lawmakers asked the State to move with speed saying cancer has now become the number one killer disease in the country.

Waruguru said the government should be pushing for early detection and screening because poor Kenyans cannot afford treatment since public hospitals lack adequate facilities to detect the disease.