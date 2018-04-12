MPs want cash for Outer Ring road footbridges

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

A parliamentary committee is set to investigate whether the government has set aside funds for the construction of footbridges and underpasses on the new Outer Ring road.

Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi yesterday directed the Transport committee chaired by David Pkosing to deliberate on a petition by Embakasi West MP George Theuri that is calling for the construction of the footbridges.

“I can confirm to Theuri that this petition is with us, we are even inviting him to appear before us so that we can look into this matter. It is regrettable that most accidents and fatalities are on pedestrians,” Pkosing said.

Theuri wants the committee to push for funds to build the bridges and underpasses, especially in Umoja, Mutindwa, Donholm, Tajmall as well as the establishment of bus stops.

He said the “mindless loss of lives” on the road was unacceptable despite the numerous benefits the infrastructure has brought to the area.

“A number of innocent Kenyans have lost their lives and others injured through road accidents thus robbing households of their bread winners and leaving them with untold suffering on the maimed and their families,” he said.

Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale said there is a need to have footbridges erected on all major highways in the country to save lives of pedestrians.

He said the only way this can realised is giving Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and Kenya Urban Rural Roads (KURA) adequate funds. “Let us put all the safeguards including footbridges and underpasses in place.

However, motorists should also observer traffic rules,” he said. Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, who supported the motion, Embakasi have suffered greatly since the road became motorable. His Kiambu Town counterpart Jude Njomo urged the government to hasten erection of the critical road furniture to prevent unnecessary deaths and injuries.