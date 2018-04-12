Attempt to oust Sossion hits snag

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Attempts to remove Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary general Wilson Sossion from office yesterday collapsed after his opponents failed to raise a quorum.

Some members drawn from Kiambu and Nairobi branches had planned to hold a National Delegates Conference (NDC) at Knut headquarters to discuss Sossion’s ouster but the meeting did not kick off, with reports pointing to inadequate numbers.

A group of teachers, however, camped outside the building from where they chanted anti-Sossion slogans, with ‘one man, one job’ renting renting the air. Teachers are complaining that Sossion is holding two full-time jobs and needs to relinquish his Knut post to his deputy Hesbon Otieno.

The teachers, led by Knut Nairobi branch chairman, Robert Karume said they will not be deterred from pushing on with their demand to have Sossion step aside.

He said Sossion is in office illegally since he was de-registered by Teachers Service Commission (TSC) last year after being Nominated to Parliament.

The teachers termed Sossion as selfish since he is now earning salaries from the union and Parliament even as they said he cannot sign any document on behalf of teachers at the moment. Similarly, Karume said there is still a pending court case, filed last month by a group of teachers seeking Sossion’s removal and should honourably step aside and await the ruling.

There was drama as a group of young men the teachers believed to be hired goons poured water on them from the headquarters’ top floor in an attempt to drive them off the compound.

“It is a very sad day for teachers, there was a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and we did not expect Sossion to chair that meeting, he was supposed to give that opportunity to the deputy secretary general,” said Karume.

“Vision 2030 cannot be attained with a union of self-seekers where people want to hold 10 jobs. They cannot serve others well.

Even if you go to the professional ethics document, it says very well that teachers should not be involved so much in other jobs,” he added. They accused Sossion of squandering the Union’s monies and particularly took issue with the medical cover that he signed on behalf of teachers.

The teachers said the scheme has not been of any help to them since they are being turned away when they seek medical attention in hospitals.

“Sossion has too much power and it has not benefitted teachers as much. We want him to vacate office for now until he decides what position he wants to hold, either remain as the union’s boss or continue to serve as a legislator,” said Karume.