Ways sleep affects various parts of the body

Sleep deprivation can leave you cranky with a low concentration span the next day. The amount of zzz one should have depends on various factors such as age, gender, work and health. However, it’s recommended that adults should have at least six to nine hours of sleep. The long term effects of inadequate zzz weakens your immunity and affects various body parts as Sandra Wekesa outlines

1. Brain

This is the most affected part of our body as lack of sleep impairs the cognitive function. Therefore, other than affecting concentration level, decision-making and ability to multitask, sleep plays a major role in brain development in children.

The brain is also said to be in charge of how neurons communicate with each other. Sleep assists the brain in removing toxins compared to when up, which also takes care of concentration level in the body.

2. Hypothalamus

The hypothalamus contains a group of nerve cells that act as control centre affecting sleep and arousal. A number of hormones start or stop flowing when we get back to sleep.

The hypothalamus excretes some hormones, which interact with the adrenal cortex. Adaptation to extrinsic and intrinsic forces is a survival necessity for all living organisms.

The hypothalamus pituitary adrenal (HPA) axis is an adaptive system with the purpose of maintaining a dynamic equilibrium or homeostasis in a constantly changing environment.

Normally, our cortisol level goes down at night when our growth hormones go up. Cortisol is the hormone released when we are stressed.

Therefore, lack of sleep causes stress to the body, hence releasing the hormone, which eventually plays a role in weight gain.

3. Pancreas

Sadly, sleep deprivation has in the recent years, according to researchers been linked to diabetes. Diabetes mellitus is a group of metabolic disorders characterised by chronic hyperglycemia caused by various pathogenic processes. Just a few nights of bad sleep is enough to throw the body’s metabolism rate to disarray.

Getting less hours of sleep a night makes healthy people’s bodies resistant to insulin, which results to diabetes and weight gain. The moment the body becomes resistant, the insulin produced by the pancreas can’t be absorbed into the cell as new glucose.

4. Heart

Obstructive sleep apnea and habitual short deep sleep are associated with poor cardiovascular health and coronary heart diseases. Without long deep hours of rest, certain chemicals are activated that keep the body extended periods in which heart rate and blood pressure are lowered.

5. Belly fat

Increased belly fat is one of the causes of sleep apnea, which eventually leads to weight gain, due to hormonal imbalances. Besides the fact that belly fat can make you look less stunning in a skirt or jeans, it can be a predator of serious health problems. Intra-abdominal fat is linked to high cholesterol, high insulin, high blood pressure and other problems.

6. Reproductive organs

There is a decrease of amount of testosterone produced at night if you don’t sleep optimally. Men are said to have lower concentration of sperm in their semen, as well as higher likelihood of having morphological normal spermatozoa. This is because testosterone level rises during sleep and reduces during waking hours.

7. Bones

There is a serious relationship between sleeps and the bones. This could mean that sleep deprivation leads to endocrine dysfunction. Sleep apnea results to an unrecognised cause of some cases of osteoporosis. There is also an effect on bone metabolism, oxygen and inflammation.

8. Skin

It’s high time you actually began to take your sleep importantly. A goodnight sleep means a healthy skin. A sleep-deprived body elevates the production of cortisol hormone, which leads to increased stress and increase the severity of inflammatory skin condition of the body such as acne.

9. Nose

Since lack of sleep lowers one’s immunity, it means lower levels of anti-inflammatory cells circulating in your systems. This results to constant colds. Sleep has an impact on nasal congestion, which is relative to allergic rhinitis symptoms.

10. Legs

Professional athletes perform better when they get enough sleep. In addition to resting their muscles, this could be because the brain functions better and because sleep helps regulate inflammation.