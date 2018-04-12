Mediation frees Sh2.4 billion tied in legal disputes

The recent initiative by the Judiciary to roll out Court-Annexed Mediation, as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism, is paying off as the process has now released into the economy Sh2.4 billion previously tied up in litigation.

According to the latest statistics perused by the People Daily, the total value of matters in dispute that have gone to mediation is Sh20.5 billion, with commercial disputes accounting for Sh18 billion while family wrangles involve property worth Sh2.5 billion.

Over 600 cases have so far been referred to mediation, and over half of them concluded, in the Family and Commercial Divisions of the High Court at Milimani, Nairobi, by last month.

The mediation programme was started in Nairobi in 2016 as a pilot project, that is now set to roll out to the counties, according to the Judiciary department of public affairs.

Mediation has helped to clear commercial cases valued at Sh2.05 billion and recorded settlements in family cases valued at Sh349 million.

The programme covers Commercial, Family, Environment and Land Divisions, Employment and Labour Relations Court and the Children’s Court. It does not cover criminal cases.

The mediation process would seem to partly be in tandem with a call by Chief Justice David Maraga to make litigation cheaper for ordinary Kenyans.

The process usually cuts protracted court cases into negotiated settlements. Maraga, speaking in Harvard Law School, US, last month conceded that the high cost of legal services was a major impediment to poor Kenyans seeking judicial redress and called for urgent legislative intervention.

He said the prohibitive costs involved in the judicial process, especially for legal advice and representation in court, was frustrating to citizens who could not afford to pay lawyers and court fees.

In Mediation, the Family and Commercial Divisions had screened 1,651 files and referred 617 of them for mediation by March 20. Some 347 matters have already been concluded and the parties have signed settlement agreements in 178 of them.

The parties involved in the mediation process had reached full settlements in 102 out of 118 matters in the Family Division while 40 out of 60 disputes in the Commercial Division have been amicably resolved.

Consents between the parties were recorded in 21 cases and only 15 matters are pending final formalities. In 119 out of 237 matters, the parties have failed to reach an agreement in the Family Division while 49 out of 110 others are in limbo in the Commercial Division.

Seven out of 325 disputes (Family) and 69 out of 110 (Commercial) have been terminated and can only be adjudicated upon by the High Court.

There are 167 mediators, including practising advocates and professionals, who have been allowed by the Judiciary’s Mediation Accreditation Committee (MAC) to assist warring parties to make a negotiated settlement.

At least 93 mediators are currently serving in the Commercial Division while 74 others are in the Family Division and the average duration of concluding cases is 66 days.

In his Harvard speech, CJ Maraga recalled that the enactment of The Legal Aid Act to provide legal aid to poor litigants and the Small Claims Court Act, providing for speedy determination of claims of up to Sh200,000, will greatly assist access to justice for many people in the low-income bracket.

The Chief Justice last month launched the Programme for Legal Empowerment and Aid Delivery in Kenya (PLEAD) supported by the Judiciary’s international development partners that is aimed at promoting access to justice in marginalised communities in Kenya.

It shall also support the newly-established Legal Aid Service Board. Maraga, who was giving the key-note address on March 23 at the Ninth Annual African Development Conference at Harvard University Centre for African Studies, said access to justice has been bedevilled by myriad of challenges, including geographical location, poverty, complexity of rules and procedure, use of legalese, lack of effective remedies, and a backlog of cases that delays justice.