Two Registrar of Companies officials skip Sh500M land dispute case hearing

Two officials from the Office of Registrar of Companies yesterday failed to turn up in court to establish the authentication of alleged forged documents by lawyer Guy Spencer Elms over the Sh500million land dispute.

According to their lawyer, one of them was unwell and another was in a training.

The Judge adjourned the case which involves city businessman Thomas Mutaha and the lawyer to May 21.

The two witnesses had been summoned to appear in court after a forensic examiner Susan Wanjiru testified without using original copies of the signatures in the copies in the land dispute.

In her testimony Wanjiru had claimed that all documents produced for examination had forged signatures.

She however conflicted herself with another document examiner that had provided a report to the Nairobi CID which contradicted her finding.

Wanjiru who is a chief inspector had told the court that she only had photocopies to work with and not the originals.

In the suit, Mutaha claims to own the said land and accuses Spencer of forging signatures and executing a will of the late Roger Robson who died in 2012.

According to Mutaha, he is the director of Plovers Haunt limited where the upperhill land is located.

While testifying before court last month, Mutaha claimed that he was given for free all shares in the Plovers Haunt Company and confirmed that he never paid for any stamp duty of the share transfers.

The court heard that Mutaha signed the share transfers and gave them to the deceased Roger to effect the transfer of the land in his name in 2010.

Lawyer Spencer however claims the allegation are untrue and also accuses proposed Nairobi deputy Governor Agnes Kagure of grabbing sh 500 million Karen land which she claimed to have paid Sh100million in cash.

According to him, he was an advocate for the late Roger since March 1997 and Roger had signed his last Will the same year.

“Roger gave me a power of Attorney on January 2010 which was stamped and registered and at his death he still owned the properties and they were still mortgaged to Habib bank limited”, he claimed in court documents.

Spencer was charged last year with five forgery counts among them forging a will in the sale of 500 million shillings piece of land in Karen.

He was charged after he lost a bid to block his prosecution over the said alleged forgery of a deceased’s will.

Roger Bryan Robson died in the year 2012 and left a will with the Spencer who was his lawyer.