Makadara rescue point but surrender Super 8 top spot

Super 8 Premier League debutants Makadara Junior SA came from two goals down to force a 2-2 all draw with Makongeni Sports Association (MASA) at Hamza grounds in the highlight match of the weekend.

Lanky forward Kevin Ligala and his scoring partner Kevin Wangwe both scored in the first half to give MASA a 2-0 lead at the breather before Billy Mutsami came to Makadara’s rescue as he found the back of the net twice to maintain his side’s unbeaten streak.

Despite the comeback, Makadara failed to maintain top spot and dropped to second place tied on 10 points with Jericho FC who assume league leadership courtesy of a better goal difference after dispatching Technical University of Kenya 6-1 at Camp Toyoyo.

MASA are still searching for their maiden win as the draw left them placed 13th with one point on the 16-team log.

Meanwhile, the anticipated Kamukunji derby pitting Shauri Moyo Blue Stars and Shauri Moyo Sportiff failed to live up to its billing after both teams failed to find the back of the net while at Kawangware BP grounds, Meltah Kabiria moved up two places on the table following an emphatic 4-0 win against a hapless Zamalek.

Javan Mukoya scored a brace while Dalton Musa and Michael Mbocha were also on target as the hosts moved to fifth place with seven points while pointless Zamalek remain bottom of the pile.

Elsewhere, Team Umeme returned to winning ways after struggling to edge out a hard-fighting RYSA FC 1-0 as defending champions Kawangware United picked three vital points on the road after beating Kayole Asubuhi by a similar margin.