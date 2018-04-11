Leopards search for 15th coach in five years

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) giants AFC Leopards are in search of their 15th head coach in a space of five years. The move comes after the current coach Dennis Kitambi,who has just been in the job for over one month after replacing Robert Matano, tendered his resignation to the club bosses, claiming he wanted to pursue other interests.

Kitambi, who has won three matches, drawn one and lost one to help the former league champions to third place on the log with 17 points from nine matches is currently serving a two-month notice and will leave next month.

Leopards bosses have tried all means to persuade the Tanzanian tactician to change his mind by offering him a salary increment, renting for him a house and giving him a car, but Kitambi seems to have made up his mind.

It is believed Kitambi has been offered a mouth-watering deal to become an assistant coach of the Bangladesh national team which has appointed his close friend and former Leopards and Sofapaka coach Stewart Hall as the head coach.

Meanwhile, with the conclusion of 10 round of matches in the 2018 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) last weekend, on-song Nzoia Sugar striker Elvis Rupia is still leading the goal scoring chart with eight strikes to his name.

The former Nakuru Allstars man, who is in an alluring form, scored a brace during Nzoia’s 2-2 draw with AFC Leopards in Mumias last Sunday to have the bragging rights as the leading marksman in the KPL.

Rupia seems to be scoring for fan and it could just be a matter of when, not if, he will attract the eyes of national team selectors. In what is a neck-to-neck chase for the early goal-scoring lead, Ezekiel Odera of Leopards, Cliff Nyakeya of Mathare United and Kariobangi Sharks’ prodigy Eric Kapaito are joint second with five goals each.

In the fourth position with four goals apiece are KPL 2017 Most Valuable Player (MVP) Mike Madoya of Zoo Kericho, Francis Omondi of Mathare United, Wazito’s Pistone Mutamba, Philip Muchuma (Chemelil Sugar), Clifford Alwanga (Mathare United), Masita Masuta (Ulinzi Stars), Meddie Kagere (Gor Mahia) and Masakidi Mata (Thika United).